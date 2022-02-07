The first Cora Jade (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) Cora Jade. Ventuno anni compiuti da meno di un mese, con circa due anni di esperienza alle spalle, questa ragazza è sicuramente uno dei nuovi volti di NXT 2.0. La divisione femminile di NXT ha subito molti cambiamenti, dal rebranding di Mandy Rose all’arrivo di Kay Lee Ray fino ai numerosi licenziamenti degli ultimi mesi. E uno dei nomi di punta è proprio quello di Cora Jade. Non si tratta, anCora, di una maineventer, certo, ma da come è stata gestita negli ultimi mesi è evidente che la WWE abbia dei piani per lei: nelle puntate settimanali ha sconfitto nomi importanti e più affermati di lei, nel War Games femminile ha avuto ampio spazio e adesso ha una storyline con Raquel Gonzàlez che probabilmente porterà le due alla rincorsa dei titoli di coppia femminili, magari con la vittoria del ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022). Ventuno anni compiuti da meno di un mese, con circa due anni di esperienza alle spalle, questa ragazza è sicuramente uno dei nuovi volti di NXT 2.0. La divisione femminile di NXT ha subito molti cambiamenti, dal rebranding di Mandy Rose all’arrivo di Kay Lee Ray fino ai numerosi licenziamenti degli ultimi mesi. E uno dei nomi di punta è proprio quello di. Non si tratta, an, di una maineventer, certo, ma da come è stata gestita negli ultimi mesi è evidente che la WWE abbia dei piani per lei: nelle puntate settimanali ha sconfitto nomi importanti e più affermati di lei, nel War Games femminile ha avuto ampio spazio e adesso ha una storyline con Raquel Gonzàlez che probabilmente porterà le due alla rincorsa dei titoli di coppia femminili, magari con la vittoria del ...

