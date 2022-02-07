Over 50 senza vaccino Covid sono in pericoloGiochi Olimpici Pechino 2022 : Federica Brignone medaglia argentoGTA Online: i brani di The Contract di Dr. Dre disponibiliClassifica Sanremo 2022 : Vince Mahmood e Blanco - Elisa e Gianni ...Il piccolo Rayan non ce l'ha fatta : Morto il bambino di 5 anni ...Bambino in pozzo Marocco | Ultime notizie : Il piccolo Ryan respira a ...EA SPORTS annuncia le Stelle del Futuro di FIFA 22Grand Theft Auto 6 confermatoOlliOlli World Recensione PS4 ProCaduta dei capelli : Ecco tutti i rimediUltime Blog

Sonata Software Partners with Microsoft in its launch of ' Microsoft Cloud for Retail'

- Further strengthens its offerings to the Retail industry BANGALORE, India, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ ...

- Further strengthens its offerings to the Retail industry BANGALORE, India, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Sonata Software, a global IT Services and Technology Solutions Company, Partners with Microsoft in its launch of 'Microsoft Cloud for Retail', further strengthening its offerings to the Retail industry. For over three decades, Sonata Software has been a partner with Microsoft, delivering high quality products and services based on Microsoft's offerings. The 'Microsoft Cloud for ...
Sonata Software recognized for its market - leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Sonata Software Ltd., a global IT services and technology solutions company, has been recognised by three leading global analyst firms for its market - leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 ...
