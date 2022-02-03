' Ignite' to uplift Saudi digital content creation and media production with US$1 1 billion of investments

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) RIYADH,Arabia, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/Arabia today announced, a new program forand, newand support for next generation connectivity and communications infrastructure; and a partnership that will see Trend Micro open its regional headquarters in Riyadh. The announcements were made at LEAP22, the global technology platform taking place in Riyadh. The new program andare all part ofArabia's plans to accelerate itsecosystem and leverage its position in the MENA region to become a leading internationaleconomy.The...