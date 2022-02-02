World' s First Voice NFT sells out in 10 minutes!

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) - SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/The'sNFT,verse Origins, launched with 8,888 NFTs on January 29th and sold out in less than 10 minutes of public sale, a highly rare occurrence for NFT collections stored on the Ethereum blockchain. Founded by 3 BAYC members,verse looks to pioneer the NFT space into the next generation of NFTs containing high intrinsic utility, allowing holders to own ain the metaverse. WIthNFTs, people can now customize their Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs with a, adding another dimension of personalization and pseudonymity. Holders can:1) Use thes in metaverse spaces, from games to video calls and more.2) Create aNFT of their own ...