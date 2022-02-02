Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - Trailer delle armiLG ULTRAGEAR 27GP950: PER UN’ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO IMMERSIVATrust: Game-Lovers: quando il divertimento è unisexGeForce rilasciati i driver laptop per Dying Light 2 Stay HumanDanny Trejo sarà un personaggio di OlliOlli World!Surface Laptop Studio - da oggi disponibile il pre-orderLeague of Legends - in arrivo Renata GlascTFT: Aggeggi e marchingegni Notti al NeonSony compra BungieAbbiamo visto quel Suv travolgerle! Jessica Fragasso e Sara Rizzotto ...Ultime Blog

World' s First Voice NFT sells out in 10 minutes!

World First
- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's First Voice NFT, Voiceverse Origins, ...

World's First Voice NFT sells out in 10 minutes! (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022)

The World's First Voice NFT, Voiceverse Origins, launched with 8,888 NFTs on January 29th and sold out in less than 10 minutes of public sale, a highly rare occurrence for NFT collections stored on the Ethereum blockchain. Founded by 3 BAYC members, Voiceverse looks to pioneer the NFT space into the next generation of NFTs containing high intrinsic utility, allowing holders to own a Voice in the metaverse. WIth Voice NFTs, people can now customize their Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs with a Voice, adding another dimension of personalization and pseudonymity. Holders can:1) Use the Voices in metaverse spaces, from games to video calls and more.2) Create a Voice NFT of their own ...
