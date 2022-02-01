Parallel Wireless Brings Largest Ecosystem of Leading-Edge Open RAN Partners to MWC Barcelona 2022 (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) The Future of RAN is Open with the most mature All G Open RAN Ecosystem of Partners including Comba Telecom, GigaTera Communications, Evenstar, Supermicro, Advantech, HPe, Dell, Intel, Juniper Networks, Red Hat, Athonet, and more NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Parallel Wireless, Inc., the Leading U.S.-based O-RAN Alliance compliant, cloud-native Open RAN company, enabling ALL Gs – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, has created the Largest Ecosystem of Partners, and plans to demonstrate the latest innovations in Open RAN technology at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Gran in Hall 5, booth 5C61 from February 28 – ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
