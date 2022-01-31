All Of Us Are Dead 2: c’è una data di uscita? (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) All Of Us Are Dead è uno dei nuovi grandi spettacoli di Netflix da guardare. La serie horror coreana segue un gruppo di studenti che cercano di sopravvivere dopo che la loro scuola è infestata dagli zombie, e ha debuttato venerdì 28 gennaio. La serie in 12 episodi è diretta da Lee Jae-Kyu, noto per il suo lavoro su progetti come Intimate Strangers, The Fatal Encounter e The Influence. Ma cosa sappiamo di un possibile All Of Us Are Dead 2? All Of Us Are Dead 2: cosa sappiamo per ora? I fan che hanno rapidamente strappato la serie si stanno già interrogando sulla possibilità di una seconda stagione. Al momento, non c’è nessuna parola ufficiale da parte di Netflix su un potenziale rinnovo o una data di uscita per una seconda stagione. La serie ha appena debuttato, tuttavia, quindi è possibile che ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
coeurjens : ma alla fine com’è questo all of us are dead gli zombies mi hanno rotto il cazzo ma se dite che è bello ill give it a try - dropameira : e o park solomon de all of us are dead que é vip ?? - HOBlBOO : c’è qualcuno che preferisce davvero la narrazione in prima persona rispetto a quella in terza ???? are u all ok??? - fIeurshao : comunque adesso che ho finito all of us are dead e ho visto il nuovo ep di euphoria vorrei iniziare la donna della… - daff0diltawan : Iniziato all of us are dead perché mel dice che è bellol -
All Of Us Are Dead, la nuova serie coreana di Netflix ha il 100% su Rotten Tomatoes Everyeye Serie TV
