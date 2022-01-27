project44 Expands Supply Chain Visibility Leadership in Europe with New Technologies (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) Platform now delivers Visibility for all rail cargo movements across Europe, extending end-to-end intermodal Visibility including barge and cold-Chain, with IoT-enabled temperature and condition monitoring. CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
project44 today introduced new Technologies that extend its lead as the most comprehensive multimodal Supply Chain Visibility platform in Europe and worldwide. project44's European network has grown to more than 800,000+ connected assets and a reach of over 2.4 million assets – representing over half of all freight moved by land in Europe. The new offerings expand true intermodal Visibility ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
