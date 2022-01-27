Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCYU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL debutta su mobileVaccino Covid : ciclo completo a 87,27% over 12Montecitorio : iniziato il quarto scrutinio presidente RepubblicaOggi Giorno memoria per le vittime dell'OlocaustoCoree : da Pyongyang nuovo lancio missileXiaomi annuncia la serie Redmi Note 11 IDEE OUT OF THE BOX PER SAN VALENTINOUltime Blog

project44 Expands Supply Chain Visibility Leadership in Europe with New Technologies

Platform now delivers Visibility for all rail cargo movements across Europe, extending end-to-end ...

project44 Expands Supply Chain Visibility Leadership in Europe with New Technologies Platform now delivers Visibility for all rail cargo movements across Europe, extending end-to-end intermodal Visibility including barge and cold-Chain, with IoT-enabled temperature and condition monitoring. CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 project44 today introduced new Technologies that extend its lead as the most comprehensive multimodal Supply Chain Visibility platform in Europe and worldwide. project44's European network has grown to more than 800,000+ connected assets and a reach of over 2.4 million assets – representing over half of all freight moved by land in Europe. The new offerings expand true intermodal Visibility ...
