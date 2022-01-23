‘Sharp Stick’ Review | Lena Dunham’s Third Major Act Is Her First Disappointment

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 23 gennaio 2022) For a decade,Dunham has kept more than busy, executive producing TV series like “Camping” and “Generation” and putting out her memoir. Yet she’s been notably selective about her main slate of projects, and “Sharp Stick,” which premiered tonight at the Sundance Film Festival, is heract. Thewas “Tiny Furniture,” L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.