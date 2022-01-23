GCW: Card completa di The Wrld On GCW (Di domenica 23 gennaio 2022) L’attesa è quasi terminata, il tanto atteso PPV GCW “The Wrld On GCW” andrà in onda domani notte su FITE TV dall’Hammerstein Ballroom di New York con una Card pazzesca, che vede coinvolti promettenti giovani e confermate leggende, oltre, ovviamente, al GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Match titolati e tanto altro PRESHOW Grim Reefer vs. Alex Zayne vs. Dante Leon vs. Nick Wayne vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Ninja Mack (Scramble Match) ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? (Scramble Match) MAIN SHOW PCO vs. Alex Colon vs. Tony Deppen vs. Lio Rush vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jordan Oliver (Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match) Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch Matt Cardona (w/Chelsea Green) vs. Joey Janela Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy Team Bandido (ASF, Bandido & Laredo Kid) vs. Team Gringo (Arez, Demonic ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Nick Gage Blames GCW Management For Being Left Off The Wrld On GCW Event"The Deathmatch King" Nick Gage blames GCW management for him not appearing at the big The Wrld on GCW event this weekend.
