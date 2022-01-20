Tonga : atterrati primi aerei con aiutiAigostar Rylee stufa elettrica Termoconvettore riscaldatore -20% ...Vulcano Tonga: 28.000 bambini colpiti dall’eruzione sottomarina e il ...Gioco illegale, continuano le azioni di contrastoDIETA CHETOGENICA, ECCO PERCHÉ SCEGLIERLA!Terraria - aggiornamento Journey's End disponibile su Nintendo SwitchCome e perché le scommesse hanno avuto successo in ItaliaSysJoker : il super malware che attacca tuttiCovid : Omicron fa meno paura, ma rischio variante più feroce in ...Gli sport su cui scommettere preferiti dagli italianiUltime Blog

Polyplastics Introduces Innovative Bonding Technology to Join Different Resin Materials

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co. Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering ...

Polyplastics Introduces Innovative Bonding Technology to Join Different Resin Materials

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Polyplastics Co. Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, has introduced an Innovative Bonding Technology that is unlike traditional Joining methods such as plastics welding or adhesion. AKI-Lock (R) has few restrictions on the Materials that can be used and forms strong, airtight bonds with combinations of Different Materials for which Bonding had previously been difficult. Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202201055733/ prw PI1fl mVEqPtui.jpg AKI-Lock (R) opens the door to a broad range of new product development possibilities. This Bonding Technology meets the increased market demand for weight reduction to address ...
Polyplastics Introduces Innovative Bonding Technology to Join Different Resin Materials

Polyplastics Co. Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, has introduced an innovative bonding technology that is unlike traditional joining methods such as plastics welding or ...

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.: Polyplastics Introduces Innovative Bonding Technology to Join Different Resin Materials

Polyplastics Co. Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, has introduced an innovative bonding technology that is unlike traditional ...
