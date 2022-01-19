Vulcano Tonga: 28.000 bambini colpiti dall’eruzione sottomarina e il ...Gioco illegale, continuano le azioni di contrastoDIETA CHETOGENICA, ECCO PERCHÉ SCEGLIERLA!Terraria - aggiornamento Journey's End disponibile su Nintendo SwitchCome e perché le scommesse hanno avuto successo in ItaliaSysJoker : il super malware che attacca tuttiCovid : Omicron fa meno paura, ma rischio variante più feroce in ...Gli sport su cui scommettere preferiti dagli italianiBrawlhalla Esports Anno 7: più di 1 milione di dollari di montepremiEA - aggiornamento di SPORTS FIFA MobileUltime Blog

LogPoint releases LogPoint 7 adding SOAR capabilities within SIEM

- Comprehensive update provides best-in-class SIEM and SOAR integration within one unified security ...

zazoom
Commenta
LogPoint releases LogPoint 7 adding SOAR capabilities within SIEM (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) - Comprehensive update provides best-in-class SIEM and SOAR integration within one unified security operations platform for accelerated detection, investigation, and response. SOAR offering is the first complimentary solution on the market, making it available to customers at no additional cost. COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 LogPoint announces the release of LogPoint 7, combining the analytical capabilities of SIEM with the powerful response tools in SOAR. With SOAR included at no additional cost and packed with out-of-box use cases, playbooks, and ready-to-use integrations, LogPoint 7 makes cybersecurity automation ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LogPoint releases

Dimensione del mercato Informazioni Sulla Sicurezza E Gestione Degli Eventi (Siem) M Professional 2022 Analisi dell'impatto di Covid-19 in base a tendenze del settore, richieste future, fattori di crescita, tecnologie emergenti, attori di spicco, piani futuri  SETTENEWS

LogPoint releases LogPoint 7 adding SOAR capabilities within SIEM

Comprehensive update provides best-in-class SIEM and SOAR integration within one unified security operations platform for accelerated detection, ...

Maj-Britt Maltesen joins LogPoint as Chief People Officer to win the global war for cybersecurity talent

In 2021 the LogPoint organization grew by 50%, a trajectory that will con-tinue to support company hypergrowth. Attracting, developing, and sus-taining ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LogPoint releases
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LogPoint releases LogPoint releases LogPoint adding SOAR