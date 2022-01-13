Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson svela i nuovi poteri di Valkyrie (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) Tessa Thompson ha parlato di Valkyrie, il personaggio che interpreterà nuovamente in Thor: Love and Thunder. In Thor: Love and Thunder il personaggio di Valkyrie, interpretato da Tessa Thompson, avrà nuovi poteri. L'attrice, durante un'intervista rilasciata a W Magazine, ha infatti parlato del suo ritorno nel Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tessa Thompson ha raccontato, parlando di Valkyrie, che in Thor: Love and Thunder l'eroina avrà delle caratteristiche nuove e molto particolari: "Ha delle strane capacità, se devo essere onesta". L'attrice ha quindi fatto ...Leggi su movieplayer
Come guardare film e serie dell'MCU in ordine cronologico: dal primo Captain America fino a Hawkeye... Thor: Love and Thunder , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , The Marvels , Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3, Ant - Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , Blade e Captain America 4 . Tuttavia non sappiamo in ...
Thor: Love and Thunder's Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Weird New PowersValkyrie is easily one of the best characters from the Thor film franchise but for years, she has always been portrayed as a wildcard. In Avengers: Endgame, she proved to be a pretty valuable ally ...
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie Will Have "Weird, Erotic" New PowersTessa Thompson is set to reprise the role of Valkyrie for Thor: Love and Thunder, and the actress has now revealed that her character will debut some "weird" and "erotic" new abilities in the movie.
