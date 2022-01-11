Beats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGFIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoUltime Blog

Bachelor’s Cassidy Accused of Having a ‘Side Piece’ | 5 Things to Know

Bachelor’s Cassidy
It seems Shanae Ankney isn’t the only villain on season 26 of The Bachelor. Cassidy Timbrooks will be ...

Bachelor’s Cassidy Accused of Having a ‘Side Piece’: 5 Things to Know (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) It seems Shanae Ankney isn’t the only villain on season 26 of The Bachelor. Cassidy Timbrooks will be front and center during the Monday, January 10, episode of Clayton Echard’s season. Teasers for Monday’s episode reveal that the 26-year-old Los Angeles resident will be Accused of Having a “secret side piece” while competing for the 28-year-old Missouri native. “There’s one guy that I’ve been hooking up with one and off,” Cassidy says in the clip. In another trailer, she is under fire for not participating in the group date hosted by Hilary Duff because she is more interested in time with Clayton than their task — planning a kid’s birthday party. “Cassidy and I are supposed to be building the dollhouse,” Gabby Windey says in a sneak peek. ”But I’m stuck building the house alone. I mean, she doesn’t ...
