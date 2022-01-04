SWK Holdings Provides $10M USD to MolecuLight to Support Global Commercial Expansion

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) DALLAS and TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces that SWKCorporation has providedUSD structured debt to's. SWKCorporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) is a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized-stage companies through the creation of unique financing structures. These deals include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions and asset purchases, and typically range in size from $5 million to $20 million, a market segment ...