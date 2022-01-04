CES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorFederfarm : accordo Ffp2 a 75 centCovid : Omicron in 28,4% campioni acque reflueHong Kong : condannata a 15 mesi carcere Hang TungGuida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

SWK Holdings Provides $10M USD to MolecuLight to Support Global Commercial Expansion

DALLAS and TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care ...

SWK Holdings Provides $10M USD to MolecuLight to Support Global Commercial Expansion (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022)

 MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces that SWK Holdings Corporation has provided $10M USD structured debt to Support MolecuLight's Global Commercial Expansion. SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) is a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized Commercial-stage companies through the creation of unique financing structures. These deals include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions and asset purchases, and typically range in size from $5 million to $20 million, a market segment ...
MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces that SWK Holdings Corporation has provided $10M USD ...

MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces ...
