Dreametech to Join CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreametech, a global leading developer of intelligent and ...

Dreametech, a global leading developer of intelligent and powerful home cleaning appliances, today announced plans to attend CES 2022. Dreametech is planning to include in its lineup of the T-series and P-series stick vacuums, H11-series wet & dry vacuums, and the Dreame Bot D9, L10 Pro, W10, and Z10 Pro robot vacuum & mops. Dreametech's Breakthrough Technologies Dreametech ensures all of its products utilize advanced motor technology to deliver powerful suction. However, Dreametech has some new features to show off at CES 2022. To illustrate the breadth of their technological innovations, Dreametech is presenting the L10 Pro, W10, and Z10 Pro in their lineup. The L10 Pro has ...
