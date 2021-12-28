SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator Takes Stock of 2021 (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) GZIRA, Malta, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is pleased to share its preliminary results for 2021. The data presented reflects the results from January through December 2021. In comparison to 2020, all of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator financial results have more than doubled. Particularly noteworthy is the soaring Average Monthly GGR, which totaled 200 million EUR compared to 88 million in 2020. In turn, the average bet sum exceeded the 5 billion EUR per month mark compared to 2.2 billion EUR a year earlier, demonstrating a growth of 130%. Annual GGR and the Bet Sum also increased significantly. If in January 2021 GGR capped at 130 million EUR, in December it was over the 250 million EUR
