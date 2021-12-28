Quali sono le branche del web marketing?Covid-19 : Ecco come fermare OmicronMyanmar : rinviata la sentenza contro San Suu KyiConfcommercio turismo : crollo vacanze NataleMaria Rita Conese : Uccide moglie e getta corpo in un fiume OsentoVaccino Covid-19 : oltre 108 Mln di dosi, 24.883 i nuovi casi in ...Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixUltime Blog

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator Takes Stock of 2021

GZIRA, Malta, Dec. 28, 2021

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator Takes Stock of 2021
GZIRA, Malta, Dec. 28, 2021

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is pleased to share its preliminary results for 2021. The data presented reflects the results from January through December 2021. In comparison to 2020, all of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator financial results have more than doubled. Particularly noteworthy is the soaring Average Monthly GGR, which totaled 200 million EUR compared to 88 million in 2020. In turn, the average bet sum exceeded the 5 billion EUR per month mark compared to 2.2 billion EUR a year earlier, demonstrating a growth of 130%. Annual GGR and the Bet Sum also increased significantly. If in January 2021 GGR capped at 130 million EUR, in December it was over the 250 million EUR ...
