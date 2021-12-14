Otodata Announces the Acquisition of Wireless Applications Corporation (WACnGO) (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Otodata Technologies USA ("Otodata") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Wireless Applications Corporation ("WACnGO"), a leading player in the South American and Israeli tank monitoring and delivery markets. Founded in 2008, Otodata offers leading remote tank monitoring hardware and software for a variety of industries. Otodata's solutions allow users to monitor their tanks remotely; providing insightful, real-time data to optimize asset and labor productivity in their business. "We are so pleased to be working with the WACnGO team. This Acquisition will accelerate our diversification into the propane truck distribution and delivery market as well as allow us to leverage ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
