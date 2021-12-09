BingX Launches Social "Feed" Function to Facilitate Interaction within the Global Trading Community (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) - SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Crypto Social Exchange BingX, has officially launched a Social "" Function, providing a platform for Global traders to share their Trading ideas and discuss the latest market trends in real-time. BingX is a Social Trading crypto exchange with a vision of connecting traders and investors. BingX's Trading Community has highlighted the importance of Social features in the investment process, so the company has launched the in response to this Feedback, providing a more transparent and flexible experience to traders. The BingX will enable professional traders to share and post their views about ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Crypto Social Exchange BingX, has officially launched a Social "" Function, providing a platform for Global traders to share their Trading ideas and discuss the latest market trends in real-time. BingX is a Social Trading crypto exchange with a vision of connecting traders and investors. BingX's Trading Community has highlighted the importance of Social features in the investment process, so the company has launched the in response to this Feedback, providing a more transparent and flexible experience to traders. The BingX will enable professional traders to share and post their views about ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
BingX LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BingX Launches