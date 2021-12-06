‘The Pit’ Review: A Heavy and Heavy-Handed Coming-of-Age Tale (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) The action unfolds through the watchful eyes of an emotionally wounded 10-year-old boy stuck with his strict grandmother, but the film’s odd tone, incompletely developed characters and uneven performances fail to match the poignancy of its source. L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Pit_the_Dog : Io con bepo - Pit_the_Dog : L ess mai fatt - Pit_the_Dog : I male di capo Dritto negli occhi - The_Real_Ref : @insider_motori Io li per li avrei pensato che il fatto grave fosse accaduto in Pit Lane..a vedere dai pezzi lanciati dalle macchine... - Pit_the_Dog : Dal parrucchiere -
‘The Pit’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘The Pit’