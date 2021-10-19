Parade Introduces PS8830 USB4™ Retimer with DisplayPort™ 2.0 and Thunderbolt™ 3.0 Alt Modes (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) ... for example to DP 2.0 if using a Retimer solution capable of only DP 1.4a today.' Parade also ... It is available in a 6mm x 6mm 105 - ball BGA package. About Parade Technologies Parade Technologies, ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Parade Introduces
Parade Introduces PS8830 USB4? Retimer with DisplayPort? 2.0 and Thunderbolt? 3.0 Alt ModesContacts Media Contact: Craig Wiley Parade Technology +1 408 329 5540 pr@paradetech.com Articoli ... Continua a leggere Luna Technologies Introduces The Oberon Industrial - Grade Cannabis Extractor ...
Alaska Communications, Bristol Bay Telephone and OneWeb Improve Mobile, Voice and Data Service in Bristol BayContinua a leggere Parade Introduces PS8830 USB4? Retimer with DisplayPort? 2.0 and Thunderbolt? 3.0 Alt Modes Business Wire Business Wire - 19 Ottobre 2021 Industry's 1st Retimer to Fully Enable ...
Parade IntroducesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Parade Introduces