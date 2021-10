The task of politics is to be “regulating rooms” between the interests of finance and the society

Leggi su leurispes

(Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) The belief that the so-called European welfare state was an obstacle to the development of the modern market and that it was diverting considerable resources from the productive investment has proved to be inconsistent. Recent experience shows that Europe would not have been able to sustain the impact of crises without its welfare system. We have finally rediscovered that the economy must be at the service of people and not people at the service of the economy. It was also realised that John Mainard Keynes was not a reckless Marxist but a wise liberal. The Nobel Prize winner for economics, Paul Krugman, explained that if we cannot eliminate the excesses of wealth, we must at least combat the excesses of poverty. In a social system that constantly reproduces forms of economic exclusion in unprecedented ways, the marginalisation of ever-larger sections of the population, the dynamic, ...