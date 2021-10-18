Introducing Bowmore® No Corners to Hide to Global Travel Retail

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/Bowmore has unveiled two new whiskies in the first release of Bowmore Noto; an exciting collaboration between acclaimed graphic artist Frank Quitely, who has illustrated for Marvel and DC Comics, and Bowmore's Master Blender Ron Welsh. Inspired by the most intriguing myths and legends from the remote island of Islay, each bottle in the collaboration features exclusive designs and artwork from Frank Quitely. The illustrations showcase Islay's far-reaching history and rich stories of a bygone era and embody the artistic expression of Bowmore's style. The limited-edition series features two stunning single malts, 23-Year-Old and 32-Year-Old, which are exclusively available in selectoutlets including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, ...