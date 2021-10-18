Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer di lancio ufficialeCrolla a terra mentre fa jogging : il 37enne Filippo Morando muore ...San Felice del Benaco : padre uccide figlia con un colpo di fucile ...La pubblicità provocatoria sul camion delle onoranze funebri: “Non ...Giochi gratuiti e in saldo per questo fine settimana: Borderlands 3, ...Cosa accade a chi non accetta le nuove condizioni d'uso di WhatsAppIn Spagna i pescatori hanno catturato un enorme pesce luna di oltre 3 ...Seggiolino Auto a Norma : Cosa dice la legge e quale ScegliereLezioni di vita apprese tramite il gioco digitaleAnimal Crossing: New Horizons DirectUltime Blog

Introducing Bowmore® No Corners to Hide to Global Travel Retail

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowmore has unveiled two new whiskies in the first release of ...

Introducing Bowmore® No Corners to Hide to Global Travel Retail (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Bowmore has unveiled two new whiskies in the first release of Bowmore No Corners to Hide; an exciting collaboration between acclaimed graphic artist Frank Quitely, who has illustrated for Marvel and DC Comics, and Bowmore's Master Blender Ron Welsh. Inspired by the most intriguing myths and legends from the remote island of Islay, each bottle in the collaboration features exclusive designs and artwork from Frank Quitely. The illustrations showcase Islay's far-reaching history and rich stories of a bygone era and embody the artistic expression of Bowmore's style. The limited-edition series features two stunning single malts, 23-Year-Old and 32-Year-Old, which are exclusively available in select Global Travel Retail outlets including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, ...
The spirit was nurtured in ex - bourbon American oak hogsheads to create the signature Bowmore style. Two years of further maturation followed in Essencia® barriques to create a powerful ...

The spirit was nurtured in ex - bourbon American oak hogsheads to create the signature Bowmore style. Two years of further maturation followed in Essencia® barriques to create a powerful ...
