Priority Software Acquires Israel-based Ovdimnet, a Leading Cloud-Based Workforce Management Platform (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) Leading global business Management solutions vendor enhances its product offering with Ovdimnet's Cloud-Based Time & Attendance system for Workforce Management and control TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Priority Software Ltd., a Leading global provider of business Management solutions, today announced the enhancement of its Human Resources (HR) solutions offering with the acquisition of Ovdimnet, a market-Leading Israel-Based provider of AttenIX-TS™, an advanced Cloud-Based Time & Attendance ...
