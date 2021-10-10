IATSE Talks Will Resume on Monday As Saturday Session Ends With No Deal (Di domenica 10 ottobre 2021) Negotiations on a new IATSE contract Will Resume on Monday, after the two sides concluded their Talks on Saturday Without a Deal. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — which represents 60,000 film and TV production workers across the country — has threatened to strike if it cannot reach a Deal. In a message L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
