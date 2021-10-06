Salvini says won't sign 'blank cheque for wealth tax' (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) He stressed that the League's support for the government "is not in question as long as it cuts taxes". He also said he was hopeful parliament would scrap the part of the enabling bill regarding the ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Lamorgese has agreed to meet me on migrants says SalviniFar - right leader Salvini has been trying to get Lamorgese to meet with him for weeks, after slamming her alleged inability to stop migrants coming to Italy and an alleged failure to police a ...
