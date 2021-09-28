Stonebranch Announces New Integration Hub During Stonebranch Online 2021 (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) During the Stonebranch Online 2021 event kickoff, Stonebranch announced the launch of its new, industry-leading Integration Hub, a centralized marketplace of downloadable extensions for the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC). ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, Announces the launch of the new Stonebranch Integration Hub. This centralized marketplace of downloadable extensions connects UAC with third-party cloud service providers, data pipeline tools, developer platforms, business applications, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Stonebranch Announces Availability of the Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes Tool on Red Hat Marketplace
