Stonebranch Announces New Integration Hub During Stonebranch Online 2021

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021)theevent kickoff,announced the launch of its new, industry-leadingHub, a centralized marketplace of downloadable extensions for theUniversal Automation Center (UAC). ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 28,/PRNewswire/, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions,the launch of the newHub. This centralized marketplace of downloadable extensions connects UAC with third-party cloud service providers, data pipeline tools, developer platforms, business applications, and ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Stonebranch Announces

Padova News

... we're expanding our ecosystem together with partners likeand helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world," said Kelly Hartman, vice president, Ecosystem and Business ...... we're expanding our ecosystem together with partners likeand helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world," said Kelly Hartman, vice president, Ecosystem and Business ...