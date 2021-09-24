Moto2, immediate divorce between Speed Up and Montella (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) The marriage between Yari Montella and the Speed Up squad has not worked out, divorce coming even before the season draws to an end . The team, headed up by Luca Boscoscuro, has confirmed the news ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Moto2, immediate divorce between Speed Up and Montella... with immediate effect'. Each to their own path It has been a season to forget for the European Moto2 champion , a title he achieved in CEV with the same Italian team. He concludes his first world ...
Moto2, divorzio immediato tra Speed Up e MontellaCon un brevissimo comunicato la squadra veneta ha annunciato la fine del rapporto con il pilota salernitano che non potrà concludere la stagione ...
Moto2, Speed Up e Yari Montella si separano con effetto immediatoCon un telegrafico comunicato, il team Speed Up ha annunciato il divorzio consensuale da Yari Montella: "il Team SpeedUp e Yari Montella comunicano di aver risolto consensualmente, con effetto immedia ...
