Novavax to Participate in Fireside Chat at Devex @ UNGA 76

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, will be interviewed at76 on September 21 at 8:50 a.m. The event is hosted by the media outletand is taking place September 21-23 via livestream as part of its coverage of the 76th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (76).' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion along with fostering global vaccine access. Interview details are as follows: For more information or to register for the ...