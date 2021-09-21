Traffico Droga Dello Stupro, 6 Arresti a RomaCanada: I Liberali Di Trudeau Verso la VittoriaFIFA 22: EA SPORTS svela la colonna sonoraROCCAT: LINEA DI MOUSE DA GAMING PRO Erika Mattina : La finalista a Miss Mondo insultata perché gayPOKÉMON TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: TORNA IL TORNEO ESPORT CHE SI ISPIRA AL ...Electronic Arts completa l'acquisizione di Playdemic Call of Duty: Mobile celebra il 2° anniversarioCastelvania: Grimoire Of Souls in esclusiva su Apple ArcadeScissor Seven arriva in esclusiva su NetflixUltime Blog

Novavax to Participate in Fireside Chat at Devex @ UNGA 76

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company ...

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, will be interviewed at Devex @ UNGA 76 on September 21 at 8:50 a.m. The event is hosted by the media outlet Devex and is taking place September 21-23 via livestream as part of its coverage of the 76th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76). Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion along with fostering global vaccine access. Interview details are as follows: For more information or to register for the ...
