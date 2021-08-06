Firefly to Become the Premier Supplier of Rocket Engines and Spaceflight Components for the Emerging New Space Industry (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) ... Spacecraft, and in - Space services, today announced the launch of a new line of business ... Firefly is unique in that it not only builds and operates Spaceflight vehicles, such as its Alpha Rocket, ...Leggi su 01net
Firefly to Become the Premier Supplier of Rocket Engines and Spaceflight Components for the Emerging New Space Industry'Our goal with this line of business is to become the Tier 1 supplier of components to the New Space industry,' said Tom Markusic, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. 'Our component sales business model has ...
