Firefly to Become the Premier Supplier of Rocket Engines and Spaceflight Components for the Emerging New Space Industry

... Spacecraft, and in - Space services, today announced the launch of a new line of business ... ...

Firefly is unique in that it not only builds and operates Spaceflight vehicles, such as its Alpha Rocket, ...
'Our goal with this line of business is to become the Tier 1 supplier of components to the New Space industry,' said Tom Markusic, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. 'Our component sales business model has ...

Andrea Marco Ghia, the encounter between photography and painting that becomes the expressive voice of dreams (IE)

... the dream of a boatman accompanied by the luminosity of a firefly placed outside its natural ... that of having to become players or pawns, that choice between action and passivity, between being ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
