Why Kailyn Lowry Is Freezing Her Eggs | ‘I Just Want the Possibility’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) Planning ahead —in case!opened up about her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome and her plans to freeze herduring part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Tuesday, July 27. “I was doing egg harvesting first, and I’m glad I started doing it, because then I found out I have PCOS,” the reality star, 29, explained. “I’m not even saying I would have more kids, Ithe possibility, if five years from now, I do meet the love of my life and weto have kids, I have healthy.” Planning Ahead! Francia Raisa and More ...