Why Kailyn Lowry Is Freezing Her Eggs: ‘I Just Want the Possibility’ (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) Planning ahead — Just in case! Kailyn Lowry opened up about her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome and her plans to freeze her Eggs during part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Tuesday, July 27. “I was doing egg harvesting first, and I’m glad I started doing it, because then I found out I have PCOS,” the reality star, 29, explained. “I’m not even saying I would have more kids, I Just Want the possibility, if five years from now, I do meet the love of my life and we Want to have kids, I have healthy Eggs.” Planning Ahead! Francia Raisa and More ...
