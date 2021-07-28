Lattice sensAI Solution Stack Wins its 6th Industry Award with Elecfans AI Excellence Innovation Award

DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Apex Legends: RibaltaAssassin's Creed Valhalla l'Assedio di ParigiZTE lancia il suo smartphone Axon 30 con fotocamera under- displayNiente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateUltime Blog

HILLSBORO, Ore-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice sensAI™ solution stack won a 2021 China AI Excellence Innovation Award from Elecfans magazine. Lattice sensAI is a comprehensive collection of machine learning software models, compiler ...

