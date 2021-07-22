Suvoda wraps up first half of 2021 with strong business growth, geographical expansion, and new product enhancements (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) Clinical trial software innovator reports record quarter for business bookings in Q2 CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 22, <strong>2021strong> /PRNewswire/
<strong>Suvodastrong> LLC, an innovator in clinical trial software, today announced that it saw significant business growth in the <strong>firststrong> <strong>halfstrong> of <strong>2021strong> <strong>withstrong> some of the major pharma and biotech firms as well as CROs ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
<strong>Suvodastrong> LLC, an innovator in clinical trial software, today announced that it saw significant business growth in the <strong>firststrong> <strong>halfstrong> of <strong>2021strong> <strong>withstrong> some of the major pharma and biotech firms as well as CROs ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Suvoda wraps
Suvoda wraps up first half of 2021 with strong business growth, geographical expansion, and new product enhancementsClinical trial software innovator reports record quarter for business bookings in Q2 CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, an ...
Suvoda wrapsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Suvoda wraps