Solera to Acquire ENData

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) Acquisition will extend's global leadership in data and technology-enabled claims management solutions WESTLAKE, TX, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ Holdings, Inc. (""), a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions for the insurance and automotive industries, today announced that it has entered an agreement toPty Ltd (""), a Brisbane, Australia-based insurance technology provider.'s data-driven property repairs and contents replacement solutions simplify and automate the fulfillment of insurance ...