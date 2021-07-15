VisitMalta.com Announces the Maltese Islands are welcoming EU tourists (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) VALLETTA, Malta, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
As more EU Citizens are becoming fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus, travel restrictions around Europe are beginning to ease. Malta is proud to be considered one of the safest summer destinations in Europe, having reached herd immunity (with over 80% of adults vaccinated) and hopes to safely welcome EU tourists this summer. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8925651-VisitMalta-Announces-the-Maltese-Islands-are-welcoming-eu-tourists/ Several hotels in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As more EU Citizens are becoming fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus, travel restrictions around Europe are beginning to ease. Malta is proud to be considered one of the safest summer destinations in Europe, having reached herd immunity (with over 80% of adults vaccinated) and hopes to safely welcome EU tourists this summer. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8925651-VisitMalta-Announces-the-Maltese-Islands-are-welcoming-eu-tourists/ Several hotels in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
saqibf : RT @dany_grazia: Finestra Azzurra, isola di Gozo?? Con visitmalta #Malta ?????? - Saurabh15536816 : RT @dany_grazia: Finestra Azzurra, isola di Gozo?? Con visitmalta #Malta ?????? - Flavia86072640 : RT @dany_grazia: Finestra Azzurra, isola di Gozo?? Con visitmalta #Malta ?????? - Krystyn31197823 : RT @dany_grazia: Finestra Azzurra, isola di Gozo?? Con visitmalta #Malta ?????? - salam_zx : RT @dany_grazia: Finestra Azzurra, isola di Gozo?? Con visitmalta #Malta ?????? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VisitMalta com
Singer Destiny Chukunyere will represent Malta at this year's Eurovision Song Contest... About the Writers Lyrics: Malin Christin, Amanuel Dermont, Nicklas Eklund, Pete BarringerComposers:Malin Christin, Amanuel Dermont, Nicklas Eklund, Pete Barringer https://www.visitmalta.com/en/home ...
Malta "paga" fino a 200 euro i turisti che la scelgono questa estateMaggiori informazioni qui: visitmalta.com SCOPRI ANCHE: Malta: tra scogliere e spiagge, il top del mare
Caso Malta, i chiarimenti dell'Ente del Turismo L'Agenzia di Viaggi
VisitMalta comSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VisitMalta com