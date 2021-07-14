Phoenix Tower International Builds Momentum and Footprint across Europe to Support Wireless Network Growth and Introduction of 5G (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) - Closes Agreement with Monaco Telecom to Own and Operate Tower Sites across Malta and Cyprus BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Phoenix Tower International ("Phoenix") has closed its agreement with Monaco Telecom to purchase over 830 Wireless Towers and acquire newly constructed Wireless Towers over six years across Malta and Cyprus through a build-to-suit (BTS) program. Phoenix is now the largest Tower infrastructure provider in both countries and the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Phoenix Tower International Builds Momentum and Footprint across Europe to Support Wireless Network Growth and Introduction of 5GCloses Agreement with Monaco Telecom to Own and Operate Tower Sites Across Malta and Cyprus BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower ...
