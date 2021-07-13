Red Dead Online: Blood Money disponibile ora!Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Ultime Blog

ZoomInfo to Acquire Conversation Intelligence Leader Chorus ai to Enable Insight - Driven Targeting | Coaching | and Decision - Making for Go -

... Wash.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- $ZI - ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global Leader in modern go - to - market ...

zazoom
Commenta
ZoomInfo to Acquire Conversation Intelligence Leader Chorus.ai to Enable Insight - Driven Targeting, Coaching, and Decision - Making for Go -... (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) ... Wash.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- $ZI - ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global Leader in modern go - to - market software, data, and Intelligence, today announced it has agreed to Acquire Chorus.ai , a Leader in ...
Leggi su 01net
Advertising

twitterBriefingcom : $ZI: ZoomInfo to acquire -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ZoomInfo Acquire

ZoomInfo to Acquire Conversation Intelligence Leader Chorus.ai to Enable Insight - Driven Targeting, Coaching, and Decision - Making for Go -...

Details Regarding the Acquisition Under the terms of the agreement, Zoominfo agreed to acquire the assets and specified liabilities of Chorus for approximately $575 million in an all - cash ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ZoomInfo Acquire
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ZoomInfo Acquire ZoomInfo Acquire Conversation Intelligence Leader