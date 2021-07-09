RAI has to change Euro final commentator due to COVID

Pass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Come scegliere le scarpe giusteItalia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroUltime Blog

ROME, JUL 9 - State broadcaster RAI has to change its coverage of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England after three members of its team, including Azzurri - match commentator Alberto Rimedio tested positive for COVID - 19.
ROME, JUL 9 - State broadcaster RAI has to change its coverage of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England after three members of its team, including Azzurri - match commentator Alberto Rimedio tested positive for COVID - 19.

Euros: Italy 'one step from dream' after victory over Spain

... told RAI television. "Now we just have the last step to go to make our dream come true. "Spain were really good but this Italy team has great heart. "We don't give a centimetre, even as we suffered ...
ROME, JUL 9 - State broadcaster RAI has to change its coverage of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England after three members of its team, including Azzurri-match commentator Alberto Rimedio tested positive for COVID - 19.

Fuortes to be new RAI CEO, Soldi president

ROME, JUL 9 - Premier Mario Draghi's government said Friday that it was nominating Carlo Fuortes to be the new CEO of RAI and Marinella Soldi to be the president of the State broadcaster. Fuortes is a ...
