Digimarc Welcomes Digital Transformation Leader Ravi Kumar to its Board of Directors (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) BEAVERTON, Ore., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of Digital identification and detection, announced today that Ravi Kumar, a globally-renowned thought Leader and executive, has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2021. His appointment complements and extends the Board's current expertise in global enterprise Digital disruption, ecosystem building through global alliances and partnerships and ...
