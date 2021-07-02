OneWeb Completes its ' Five to 50' Mission to Cover Regions North of 50 degrees Latitude including UK | Canada | Alaska and Arctic Region

(Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) - LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today announced the successful launch of another 36 satellites to mark the completion of its 'to 50'. With this major milestone, the Company is ready to deliver connectivity across the United Kingdom,ern Europe, Greenland, and the. The latest launch takes's in-orbit constellation to 254 satellites, or 40% of's planned fleet of 648 LEO satellites that ...

