Garrett Hedlund | new entry nel cast di “The Marsh King’s Daughter”

Garrett Hedlund è entrato a far parte del cast del thriller psicologico “The Marsh King’s Daughter“, ...

Garrett Hedlund, new entry nel cast di “The Marsh King’s Daughter” (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) Garrett Hedlund è entrato a far parte del cast del thriller psicologico “The Marsh King’s Daughter“, diretto da Neil Burger con Daisy Ridley e Ben Mendelsohn. Il film è un adattamento del romanzo scritto da Karen Dionne. The Marsh King’s Daughter è il nuovo film diretto da  Neil Burger mentre la sceneggiatura è stata firmata da Elle Smith e Mark L. Smith. Tra i produttori ci sono anche Teddy Schwarzman, Keith Redmon e Mark L. Smith. Le riprese sono attualmente in corso in Canada e la produzione, per ora, non ha annunciato i dettagli ...
Garrett Hedlund nel cast del thriller The Marsh King's Daughter

L'attore Garrett Hedlund è entrato a far parte del cast di The Marsh King's Daughter , il progetto che avrà come star Daisy Ridley e Ben Mendelsohn. Il lungometraggio è un adattamento del romanzo scritto da ...

