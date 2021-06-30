Garrett Hedlund, new entry nel cast di “The Marsh King’s Daughter” (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) Garrett Hedlund è entrato a far parte del cast del thriller psicologico “The Marsh King’s Daughter“, diretto da Neil Burger con Daisy Ridley e Ben Mendelsohn. Il film è un adattamento del romanzo scritto da Karen Dionne. The Marsh King’s Daughter è il nuovo film diretto da Neil Burger mentre la sceneggiatura è stata firmata da Elle Smith e Mark L. Smith. Tra i produttori ci sono anche Teddy Schwarzman, Keith Redmon e Mark L. Smith. Le riprese sono attualmente in corso in Canada e la produzione, per ora, non ha annunciato i dettagli ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021)è entrato a far parte deldel thriller psicologico “The“, diretto da Neil Burger con Daisy Ridley e Ben Mendelsohn. Il film è un adattamento del romanzo scritto da Karen Dionne. Theè il nuovo film diretto da Neil Burger mentre la sceneggiatura è stata firmata da Elle Smith e Mark L. Smith. Tra i produttori ci sono anche Teddy Schwarzman, Keith Redmon e Mark L. Smith. Le riprese sono attualmente in corso in Canada e la produzione, per ora, non ha annunciato i dettagli ...

