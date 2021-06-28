Man arrested for 'enslaving', beating wife (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) MESSINA, JUN 28 - A 57 - year - old Sicilian man was arrested Monday for 'enslaving' his wife, sexually abusing her, beating her and forcing her to beg in the streets, police said. Prosecutors said "...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Man arrested for 'enslaving', beating wifeMESSINA, JUN 28 - A 57 - year - old Sicilian man was arrested Monday for 'enslaving' his wife, sexually abusing her, beating her and forcing her to beg in the streets, police said. Prosecutors said "the investigations have shown an escalation of ...
Maskless man wounds 2 bus passengers in FlorenceThe man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest, interrupting a public service and illegal weapons possession. .
Man arrested for killing brother in Turin cellar La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Man arrested for killing brother in Turin cellarTURIN, JUN 28 - A Turin man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing his brother in a Turin cellar on Sunday. Carlo Pellegrini, 48, was tracked down in Veneto and charged with murdering his brother ...
