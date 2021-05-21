Ex Foggia mayor arrested in graft case

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Foggia mayor

StatoQuotidiano.it

ROME, MAY 21 - Franco Landella, a member of the right - ring League party who recently quit as theof the Puglia city of, was put under house arrest on Friday in relation to accusations of alleged corruption, sources said. Two city councillors and a construction entrepreneur were also ..., MAR 24 - An 88 - year - old doctor from Puglia is studying for his 14th university degree. Leonardo Altobelli, a retired family doctor and formerof Troia near, turned 88 on March 15. "I am the oldest student in the world and the second most qualified," he told local media Wednesday. As well as his 13 degrees, Altobelli also has a ...ROME, MAY 21 - Franco Landella, a member of the right-ring League party who recently quit as the mayor of the Puglia city of Foggia, was put under house arrest on Friday in relation to accusations of ...