Ex Foggia mayor arrested in graft case

ROME, MAY 21 - Franco Landella, a member of the right - ring League party who recently quit as the mayor ...

ROME, MAY 21 - Franco Landella, a member of the right - ring League party who recently quit as the mayor of the Puglia city of Foggia, was put under house arrest on Friday in relation to accusations of alleged corruption, sources said. Two city councillors and a construction entrepreneur were also arrested.
Puglia doctor, 88, studying for 14th uni degree

FOGGIA, MAR 24 - An 88 - year - old doctor from Puglia is studying for his 14th university degree. Leonardo Altobelli, a retired family doctor and former mayor of Troia near Foggia, turned 88 on March 15. "I am the oldest student in the world and the second most qualified," he told local media Wednesday. As well as his 13 degrees, Altobelli also has a ...
