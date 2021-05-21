Ex Foggia mayor arrested in graft case (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 21 - Franco Landella, a member of the right - ring League party who recently quit as the mayor of the Puglia city of Foggia, was put under house arrest on Friday in relation to accusations ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Puglia doctor, 88, studying for 14th uni degreeFOGGIA, MAR 24 - An 88 - year - old doctor from Puglia is studying for his 14th university degree. Leonardo Altobelli, a retired family doctor and former mayor of Troia near Foggia, turned 88 on March 15. "I am the oldest student in the world and the second most qualified," he told local media Wednesday. As well as his 13 degrees, Altobelli also has a ...
Ex Foggia mayor arrested in graft caseROME, MAY 21 - Franco Landella, a member of the right-ring League party who recently quit as the mayor of the Puglia city of Foggia, was put under house arrest on Friday in relation to accusations of ...
