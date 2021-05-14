Human Horizons Unveils 4 New HiPhi X Models at 2021 Shanghai Auto Show (Di venerdì 14 maggio 2021) Shanghai, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving research company, Human Horizons, recently revealed the four new Models of the HiPhi X Super SUV. Originally announced on March 30, the four and six-seater Flagship, six-seater Performance, and six-seater Luxury Models which are priced between RMB 570,000-800,000 were officially unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show over April 21-28. Loaded with features, the HiPhi X combines the latest in technological innovation with the comforts of a luxury vehicle to create a new segment of cars, TECHLUXE®. Demonstrating the company's vision of 'design defined by scenarios, vehicle defined by software, and value defined by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yifan Li Joins Human Horizons as CFOSHANGHAI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Human Horizons has today announced that Yifan Li (Frank Li) has joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Li will report directly to Ding Lei, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Human Horizons. ...
The Pathway of reforms in Uzbekistan.A new vision of what will define Uzbekistan for future generations emerged, new horizons that will ... We instill the inviolate importance of Human Rights in our Society.3 We work to engage other ...
Human Horizons HiPhi 1, dal 2012 la prima auto intelligente con tecnologia 5G-V2x Il Sole 24 ORE
