The ambiguity of overlapping realities in the Expressionism of Heidi Schütte Kunz IE

The ambiguity
Creative manifestation has often been a way of escaping from reality, imagining different places and ...

The ambiguity of overlapping realities in the Expressionism of Heidi Schütte Kunz (IE) (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) Creative manifestation has often been a way of escaping from reality, imagining different places and worlds, transporting the observer, as much as the executor of the artwork, into a new dimension, poetic or excessively realistic, but always far removed from the contingency in which he found himself at the moment of contact with the canvas. The artist I am going to talk about today has the singular characteristic of associating and correlating settings and subjects that appear to be something else but which give the viewer an image that is as unreal as paradoxically possible. At the time of its birth, between the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century, Expressionism set out to be the style of painting most akin to the clearance of the deep emotions of the artists who decided to adhere to it, and the priority given to individual feeling overrode the ...
