China sets eyes on advanced chip production

- BEIJING, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on . China's semiconductor ...

A news report by China.org.cn on . China's semiconductor industry is speeding up its development of advanced chips as the homegrown 28 nanometer (nm) process is set to enter mass production this year, while the 14 nm process aims to follow suit next year, according to multiple sources. In the industry, 28 nm is the dividing line between low-to-mid range and mid-to-high end integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing. Besides chips for central processing units, graphics processing units and artificial intelligence, other mainstream industrial products such as televisions, air conditioners, automobiles, high-speed trains, satellites, industrial robots, elevators and drones are the most common applications for the 28 nm technology ...
