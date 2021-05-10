China sets eyes on advanced chip production (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) - BEIJING, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A news report by China.org.cn on . China's semiconductor industry is speeding up its development of advanced chips as the homegrown 28 nanometer (nm) process is set to enter mass production this year, while the 14 nm process aims to follow suit next year, according to multiple sources. In the industry, 28 nm is the dividing line between low-to-mid range and mid-to-high end integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing. Besides chips for central processing units, graphics processing units and artificial intelligence, other mainstream industrial products such as televisions, air conditioners, automobiles, high-speed trains, satellites, industrial robots, elevators and drones are the most common applications for the 28 nm technology ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A news report by China.org.cn on . China's semiconductor industry is speeding up its development of advanced chips as the homegrown 28 nanometer (nm) process is set to enter mass production this year, while the 14 nm process aims to follow suit next year, according to multiple sources. In the industry, 28 nm is the dividing line between low-to-mid range and mid-to-high end integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing. Besides chips for central processing units, graphics processing units and artificial intelligence, other mainstream industrial products such as televisions, air conditioners, automobiles, high-speed trains, satellites, industrial robots, elevators and drones are the most common applications for the 28 nm technology ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China sets
Big Data Benefits the Digital Transformation of Manufacturing Industry in Guiyang... "After gathering product - related information, the manufacturers will embed relevant data sets ... As China's Big Data Valley, Guiyang has actively promoted digital economy development and advocated ...
Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, Talks about Hydrogen Developmentis one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations ... Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, ...
ISLE 2021 to open in Shenzhen World on May 10, in China’s LED Production HubSHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE, the International Large Screen Display, Audio-visual System, Signs and LED Exhibition, is set to open ...
Titans 3, le nuove foto dal set svelano una famosa location legata a BatmanLe nuove immagini trapelate online mostrano le insegne dell'Arkham Asylum, il manicomio criminale di Gotham City ...
China setsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China sets