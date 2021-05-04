ALYI EV Ecosystem Energized By Ethereum Ascent With Dedicated Revolt Token Partitioned On Ethereum Blockchain (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today highlighted the recent performance of Ethereum and confirmed that the Revolt Token altcoin backing ALYI's Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem Strategy is Partitioned on the Ethereum Blockchain. Revolt Tokens can be purchased at www.RevoltToken.com. Ethereum is the world's second largest cryptocurrency by market cap next to Bitcoin and the Ethereum price just surpassed $3,000 for the first time realizing one year growth of 1.359% compared to Bitcoin's 551% growth. The Revolt ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
