Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, Talks about Hydrogen Development (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), shares his perspective on carbon neutrality, the Development prospects of carbon neutrality and the overall strategic layout of Hydrogen energy, during an interview with well-known media on April 17. To watch the show, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZoUGFawsKE. "It's our goal to become the No.1 Hydrogen enterprise in China, to achieve a systematic layout of the entire Hydrogen energy industry chain that will make Hydrogen refueling as convenient as gas refueling," said Mr. Zhang. "In the future, Sinopec will gradually expand our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), shares his perspective on carbon neutrality, the Development prospects of carbon neutrality and the overall strategic layout of Hydrogen energy, during an interview with well-known media on April 17. To watch the show, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZoUGFawsKE. "It's our goal to become the No.1 Hydrogen enterprise in China, to achieve a systematic layout of the entire Hydrogen energy industry chain that will make Hydrogen refueling as convenient as gas refueling," said Mr. Zhang. "In the future, Sinopec will gradually expand our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zhang Yuzhuo
Donne e clima le priorità nella riunione del B20... Alexander Nikolaevich Shokin (presidente imprenditori russi); Andre Street (Stone e SaltPay); Mark Tucker (Hsbc); Shemara Wikramanayake (Macquarie); Yuzhuo Zhang ...
Sinopec's 2020 Performance Leads Global Peers, Strives to Achieve Carbon Neutrality 10 Years Ahead of China's GoalTaking a leadership position among the world's major integrated petroleum and petrochemical companies, Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of Sinopec, announced that Sinopec guarantees to reach carbon emissions ...
Sinopec e NIO collaborano sulle stazioni per le batterie Energia Oltre
Donne e clima le priorità nella riunione del B20Donne e clima. Sono stati questi i temi al centro del primo incontro dell'International Advocacy Caucus (IAC), l'organismo internazionale del B20 che riunisce 26 leader aziendali dei paesi del G20. Pr ...
I big mondiali dell’industria al G20: “Donne e clima in cima all’agenda”Il B20 prepara un pacchetto di proposte per il vertice di Roma. Elkann: «Sfide di portata globale» Valorizzare il ruolo delle donne, attraverso la creazione di un nuovo ambiente di lavoro, e affrontar ...
Zhang YuzhuoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zhang Yuzhuo