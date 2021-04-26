Mr Zhang Yuzhuo | Chairman of Sinopec | Talks about Hydrogen Development

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/Mr.of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, ""), shares his perspective on carbon neutrality, theprospects of carbon neutrality and the overall strategic layout ofenergy, during an interview with well-known media on April 17. To watch the show, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZoUGFawsKE. "It's our goal to become the No.1enterprise in China, to achieve a systematic layout of the entireenergy industry chain that will makerefueling as convenient as gas refueling," said Mr.. "In the future,will gradually expand our ...