Rain till Friday then sun to return at weekend (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) Heavy Rain will hit the north of Italy Wednesday, particularly heavy in Piedmont, and then spread to the rest of the country by Friday, www.iLMeteo.it said. The anticyclone will bring a "radical" ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rain till
Rain till Friday then sun to return at weekendHeavy rain will hit the north of Italy Wednesday, particularly heavy in Piedmont, and then spread to the rest of the country by Friday, www.iLMeteo.it said. The anticyclone will bring a "radical" ...
Orange weather alert in Calabria and LazioSnow, frost and very cold rain will whip all parts starting from Friday and lasting till the end of next week, they said. .
"Rain Dogs", l'interminabile sbronza struggente di Tom Waits ImpattoSonoro
Rain till Friday then sun to return at weekendROME, APR 21 - Rain will continue to affect most parts of Italy until Friday, weather forecasters at www.iLMeteo.it said Wednesday. The sun will return and temperatures will rise at the weekend, they ...
Rain tillSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rain till