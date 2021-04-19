Tutto sullo streaming digitale: piattaforme, utilizzi e novità onlineCarmela Fiorentino : Chi era la collaboratrice di Domenica In morta ...Le vendite online per il Covid-19 : Allarme per 70mila negozi e ...Covid-19 : A rischio rinnovo patto AstraZenecaRisultati Serie A 31.ma giornata : Atalanta batte e sorpassa la ...Formula 1 : Max Verstappen trionfa a ImolaNavalny, Unione Europea chiede alla Russia la liberazione immediataCoronavirus contagi in calo,12.694 ma 251 morti : Siamo a quota 15 ...D-Link router DIR-X1560 wi-fi 6 RecensioneCasa unica del malato : Adesso il medico di famiglia rischia di ...

Agiomix is selected as the Official Operator for the Egyptian Genome Project

CAIRO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Egypt has announced its plans to establish a map of the Egyptian ...

 Egypt has announced its plans to establish a map of the Egyptian human Genome and enter the world of precision medicine; the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has been briefed on the development of the Project by Prime Minister Mustafa Mabdouli and Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.     Egypt Today website reported that "the Project could help Egypt enter the era of precision medicine, gene therapy, and future specialized drugs based on genetic combinations, according to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Radi." Agiomix has been selected by the Project as the Official Operator; under its roles Agiomix ...
