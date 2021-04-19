Agiomix is selected as the Official Operator for the Egyptian Genome Project (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) CAIRO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Egypt has announced its plans to establish a map of the Egyptian human Genome and enter the world of precision medicine; the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has been briefed on the development of the Project by Prime Minister Mustafa Mabdouli and Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel Ghaffar. Egypt Today website reported that "the Project could help Egypt enter the era of precision medicine, gene therapy, and future specialized drugs based on genetic combinations, according to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Radi." Agiomix has been selected by the Project as the Official Operator; under its roles Agiomix ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
