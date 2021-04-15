Empatica' s EmbracePlus wins CE mark for quality physiological data collection

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) A medical smartwatch for researchers and healthcare providers to collect continuous and objectivefrom patients, while enabling health monitoring at scale BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/byhas received the European CEas a Class lla medical device, for its ability to consistently provideparameters to users.is a medical smartwatch that continuously and remotely collects and processessignals from the wrist, including pulse rate, pulse rate variability, blood oxygenation, respiratory rate, skin temperature, electrodermal activity, rest, and actigraphy. Theseare continuously sent to a smartphone app, and transferred to ...