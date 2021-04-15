Paolo Del Debbio : Chi è la nuova fidanzata?Dirigente del Miur tenta il suicidio : Giovanna Boda era indagata per ...Stop AstraZeneca in Danimarca : Sviene in diretta tv - VideoCoronavirus crescono contagi a16.168 e 469 vittime : In arrivo 7 mln ...Nintendo - INDIE WORLDGETSUFUMADEN: UNDYING MOON IN ARRIVO SU STEAMPrivate Division e Roll7 annunciano OlliOlli WorldRainbow Six Siege: in arrivo un Pack a tema Rick and MortyBrawlhalla: Reno il Cacciatore di Taglie Ora DisponibileGTC 2021: Unity ora supporta NVIDIA DLSS

Empatica' s EmbracePlus wins CE mark for quality physiological data collection

A medical smartwatch for researchers and healthcare providers to collect continuous and objective data ...

zazoom
Commenta
Empatica's EmbracePlus wins CE mark for quality physiological data collection (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) A medical smartwatch for researchers and healthcare providers to collect continuous and objective data from patients, while enabling health monitoring at scale BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

EmbracePlus by Empatica has received the European CE mark as a Class lla medical device, for its ability to consistently provide quality physiological parameters to users. EmbracePlus is a medical smartwatch that continuously and remotely collects and processes physiological signals from the wrist, including pulse rate, pulse rate variability, blood oxygenation, respiratory rate, skin temperature, electrodermal activity, rest, and actigraphy data.     These data are continuously sent to a smartphone app, and transferred to ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Empatica EmbracePlus

Empatica’s EmbracePlus wins CE mark for quality physiological data collection

A medical smartwatch for researchers and healthcare providers to collect continuous and objective data from patients, while enabling health monitoring at ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Empatica EmbracePlus
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Empatica EmbracePlus Empatica EmbracePlus wins mark quality