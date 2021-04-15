Empatica's EmbracePlus wins CE mark for quality physiological data collection (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) A medical smartwatch for researchers and healthcare providers to collect continuous and objective data from patients, while enabling health monitoring at scale BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
EmbracePlus by Empatica has received the European CE mark as a Class lla medical device, for its ability to consistently provide quality physiological parameters to users. EmbracePlus is a medical smartwatch that continuously and remotely collects and processes physiological signals from the wrist, including pulse rate, pulse rate variability, blood oxygenation, respiratory rate, skin temperature, electrodermal activity, rest, and actigraphy data. These data are continuously sent to a smartphone app, and transferred to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EmbracePlus by Empatica has received the European CE mark as a Class lla medical device, for its ability to consistently provide quality physiological parameters to users. EmbracePlus is a medical smartwatch that continuously and remotely collects and processes physiological signals from the wrist, including pulse rate, pulse rate variability, blood oxygenation, respiratory rate, skin temperature, electrodermal activity, rest, and actigraphy data. These data are continuously sent to a smartphone app, and transferred to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Empatica EmbracePlus
Empatica’s EmbracePlus wins CE mark for quality physiological data collectionA medical smartwatch for researchers and healthcare providers to collect continuous and objective data from patients, while enabling health monitoring at ...
Empatica EmbracePlusSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Empatica EmbracePlus